Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $292.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.03 and a fifty-two week high of $294.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

