Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 11,868 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.