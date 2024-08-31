Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $73.93.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

