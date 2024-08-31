Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

