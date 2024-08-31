Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.02 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

