Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.29 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $5,232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,190,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

