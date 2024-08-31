Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Raymond James by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

