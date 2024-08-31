Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

