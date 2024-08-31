Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,563 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $5,166,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

