Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

