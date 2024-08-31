Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,732 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 3.53% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 271,861 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QAT opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $18.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

