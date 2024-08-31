Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,732 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 3.53% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 271,861 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QAT opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $18.37.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.