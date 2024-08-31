Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,552 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 90,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $39.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

