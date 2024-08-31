Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,405 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $106.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

