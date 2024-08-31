Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,449 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.4 %

Duolingo stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 219.14 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

