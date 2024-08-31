Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 684 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

