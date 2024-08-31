Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund)’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.
