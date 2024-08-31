Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 3.8%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.59. 640,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,520,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,863. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

