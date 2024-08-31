Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.6 days.
Symrise Price Performance
Symrise stock remained flat at $124.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674. Symrise has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62.
About Symrise
