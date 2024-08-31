Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.6 days.

Symrise Price Performance

Symrise stock remained flat at $124.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674. Symrise has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

