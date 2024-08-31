Symrise (ETR:SY1) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.45

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €117.45 ($130.50) and last traded at €117.45 ($130.50), with a volume of 229666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €113.70 ($126.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

