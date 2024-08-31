Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.93 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $82.93 million and $4.48 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,140,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

