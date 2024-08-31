Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 952,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $519.58. 1,233,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $561.37 and its 200 day moving average is $564.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $440.62 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

