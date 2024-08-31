Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $519.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.09 and a 200-day moving average of $565.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

