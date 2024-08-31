T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

