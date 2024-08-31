T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the July 31st total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 754,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.12% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T Stamp Price Performance

NASDAQ IDAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 230,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. T Stamp has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.67.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

