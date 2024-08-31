Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 324.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,413 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 153,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

