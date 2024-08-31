Taiko Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $470.49 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Taiko has a market cap of $470.49 million and $9.39 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002776 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,369,408 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.68958929 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $10,708,492.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

