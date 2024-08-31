Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

