Taylor Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. The company had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

