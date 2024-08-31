Taylor Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,971 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,902,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,786,000 after buying an additional 419,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.68. 340,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

