Taylor Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 23,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

