TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Sold by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 198,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127,716 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 152,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $65.95. 9,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Increases Dividend

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from TCW Transform 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

