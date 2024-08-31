Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,949,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 4,903,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tencent Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCEHY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,178. Tencent has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $453.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Tencent had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

