TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 748,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

TerrAscend Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

