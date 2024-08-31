TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 748,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
TerrAscend Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.