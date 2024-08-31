Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. DDFG Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. The company has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

