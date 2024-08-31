Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.20 price objective on Tevogen Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Tevogen Bio Stock Up 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

Shares of Tevogen Bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 97,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,545. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio makes up approximately 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 36.55% of Tevogen Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

