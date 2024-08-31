Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TCBS stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.89.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,779.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,228 shares of company stock valued at $101,515. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

