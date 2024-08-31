Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TCBS stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.89.
Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -20.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
