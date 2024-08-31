Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2,467.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.34. 5,861,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.48. The company has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

