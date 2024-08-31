Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of Texas Roadhouse worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

