TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

