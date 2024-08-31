TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $701.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $659.04 and its 200-day moving average is $629.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

