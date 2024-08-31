TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,819 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,943,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after buying an additional 75,264 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,082,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,740,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS FMAY opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $593.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.