TFB Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

