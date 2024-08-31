TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

FFEB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

