TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,195,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,494,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 28.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,258,000 after purchasing an additional 122,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.59 and a 1-year high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

