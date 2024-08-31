TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,600 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.3 %

FNOV opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $648.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

