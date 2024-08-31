TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,345 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

