The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.3949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

