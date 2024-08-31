The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Cato has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years.
Cato Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Cato has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
