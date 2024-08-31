The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,025. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 92,220 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

