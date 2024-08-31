The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,339 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $151.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

